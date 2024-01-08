Amid mounting pressure to reduce government costs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heavily considering the closure of 'small' ministries, KAN News reported on Monday morning.

However, due to political constraints, no minister will be fired and discussions over a 'compensation' for ministers whose offices could close are underway.

Per the report, Netanyahu is considering leaving ministers in his cabinet without a portfolio. Another option raised in the Prime Minister's Office was to allow a minister who lost his office to lead the Tkuma (resurrection) government body created following the October 7 massacre, tasked with rebuilding Gaza Strip communities ravaged by Hamas terrorists.

Netanyahu hopes to bring a decision to a Thursday cabinet meeting, in which the government hopes to approve Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's 2024 wartime budget.