Abbas: Arabs should enter Gaza, PA cannot rule there right now

Israeli Arab politician Mansour Abbas stated on Tuesday that, "We need a ceasefire, to stop the war now and to bring about a political solution together with the Arab countries. We need to give hope to the Palestinian side."

The Ra'am leader emphasized that "Arab countries should enter Gaza, the Palestinian Authority is unable to control there at the moment," adding that "the terrorist attack on October 7 did not harm the fabric of civil life between Jews and Arabs, despite the attempts to present the fabric of relations in a negative light. I must praise Jewish society for not having anyone call for revenge against the Arab public."