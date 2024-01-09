Jerusalem Post
In Egypt, German FM says Gaza, West Bank belong to Palestinians and PA has role in Gaza

By REUTERS

Egypt and Germany are agreed that Gaza and the West Bank belong to Palestinians, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a visit to Cairo on Tuesday.

She added that the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza cannot continue and concrete measures are needed now to ensure aid gets to the people there.

Baerbock also said that the international community has an obligation to organise security in Gaza after the war and that a reformed Palestinian Authority must play a crucial role in the future.

