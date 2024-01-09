Jerusalem Post
Two seriously injured on Tuesday in violent incident on Route 4, northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 9, 2024 16:12

Two people were seriously injured on Tuesday in a violent incident on Route 4 between the Lohamei Hagetaot Kibbutz and Moshav Regba, in northern Israel.

MDA medics and paramedics gave them medical treatment and evacuated them to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The two are a 40-year-old woman in critical condition, evacuated during CPR, and a 40-year-old man in serious condition, both with penetrating injuries.

Senior MDA medics said: "Both of the wounded suffered a penetrating injury to their bodies. A 40-year-old woman was unconscious, not breathing, and with no pulse. We gave her treatment and evacuated her to the hospital during CPR in critical condition. In addition, we provided medical treatment to a 40-year-old man and evacuated him in a serious condition in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital."

