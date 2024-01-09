Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu halts IDF demolitions of illegal West Bank homes amid war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Prime Minister's Office announced Israel would temporarily halt the evacuation and demolition of Jewish West Bank outposts on Tuesday.

The office announced that "Netanyahu has instructed that as long as the war continues, the evacuation and demolition of the homes of soldiers and reservists of settlers in Judea and Samaria must be stopped."

According to the bureau, this is "to prevent a recurrence of events like what happened today in Gush Etzion."

The announcement comes against the background of the demolition of illegal buildings on Tuesday in outposts near the settlement of Pnei Kedem.

Jordan king to host summit on Gaza with Egyptian, Palestinian presidents
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 08:26 PM
Jeremy Corbyn joins South Africa's ICJ case on Gaza genocide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 07:34 PM
IDF reservist killed in Gaza battles, Efrat regional council announces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 07:28 PM
Syrian defense ministry: Eight soldiers, one civilian killed in attack
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 06:59 PM
Israel to allow UN delegation to visit northern Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:46 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon after chief's killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:14 PM
Two measles cases found in Israel's North - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:07 PM
Palestinian prisoners released in hostage deal return to Israeli schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:06 PM
IDF withdraws thousands of soldiers from Gaza's north - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 05:17 PM
ICJ claim against Israel is absurd, Hungarian FM tells Israel Katz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:47 PM
Fire and blast at Iran cosmetics factory injure 53
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 04:22 PM
Two seriously injured on Tuesday in violent incident on Route 4 in north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:09 PM
Air France to resume flights to Israel from Jan 24 with 3 weekly trips
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 03:39 PM
Suspected shooting in Israeli shopping mall, one injured and one dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 03:23 PM
IDF foils stabbing attack near Ramallah, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 01:59 PM