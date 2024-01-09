Netanyahu halts IDF demolitions of illegal West Bank homes amid war

The Prime Minister's Office announced Israel would temporarily halt the evacuation and demolition of Jewish West Bank outposts on Tuesday.

The office announced that "Netanyahu has instructed that as long as the war continues, the evacuation and demolition of the homes of soldiers and reservists of settlers in Judea and Samaria must be stopped."

According to the bureau, this is "to prevent a recurrence of events like what happened today in Gush Etzion."

The announcement comes against the background of the demolition of illegal buildings on Tuesday in outposts near the settlement of Pnei Kedem.