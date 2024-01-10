Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Massive winter storm batters US, knocks out power ahead of brutal freeze

By REUTERS

 A massive winter storm moving across the eastern half of the US on Tuesday knocked out power to about 811,000 homes and businesses in 12 states ahead of a brutal freeze expected to blanket the region starting this weekend.

The hardest hit states so far are New York and Pennsylvania, each with about 182,000 power outages, and New Jersey with over 127,000 outages, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

The biggest power companies in those states are units of Con Edison in New York, FirstEnergy in Pennsylvania, and Public Service Electric and Gas, a subsidiary of The Public Service Enterprise Group in New Jersey.

The current storm is covering most of the country east of the Mississippi River, according to AccuWeather.com. It is moving toward the US Northeast.

The storm is coming ahead of what will likely be the nation's coldest weather since December 2022, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Canadian man arrested on suspicion of attacking Jews in Ontario
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 06:42 AM
Sergeant-Major Elkana Neulander dies in battle in Central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 06:04 AM
China urges US to abide by 'one China principle', stop arming Taiwan
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 05:37 AM
US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missile, drone attack in Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 04:10 AM
Nine Syrian soldiers killed by explosive device in central Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 12:50 AM
Hezbollah denies Israel's claim for killing senior Hezbollah commander
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 11:43 PM
Biden learned about Pentagon chief's prostate cancer diagnosis Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 10:34 PM
NASA pushes Artemis moon missions back by roughly a year
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 09:01 PM
Jordan king to host summit on Gaza with Egyptian, Palestinian presidents
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 08:26 PM
Netanyahu halts IDF demolitions of illegal West Bank homes amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 08:22 PM
IDF reservist killed in Gaza battles, Efrat regional council announces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 07:28 PM
Syrian defense ministry: Eight soldiers, one civilian killed in attack
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 06:59 PM
Israel to allow UN delegation to visit northern Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:46 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon after chief's killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:14 PM
Two measles cases found in Israel's North - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:07 PM