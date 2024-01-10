Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Morocco wins vote to lead UN human rights body after showdown with S. Africa

By REUTERS

Morocco won a vote on Wednesday to lead the United Nations Human Rights Council after a heated showdown with South Africa, which said Rabat's human rights record made it unfit to preside over the body.

The Moroccan candidate, Ambassador Omar Zniber, received 30 votes, and his South African opponent, Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi, secured 17 in a secret ballot in Geneva.

Prior to the vote, Nkosi told Reuters that Morocco was the "antithesis of what the council stands for" and said the country's election would undermine the body's credibility.

Morocco, in turn, accused South Africa and some other African states of undermining its efforts to hold the position, a prestigious but mostly symbolic post.

"The Kingdom's election, supported by a large number of countries around the globe in spite of Algeria's and South Africa's efforts to counter it, demonstrates the trust and the credibility inspired by Morocco's external actions...," the Moroccan foreign ministry said.

UK warship in Red Sea may have been targeted - defense minister
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:43 PM
Germany condemns Houthis' latest Red Sea attacks as 'clear escalation'
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:40 PM
Houthis say they carried out operation against US ship supporting Israel
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:39 PM
Germany resumes arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia with Iris-T missiles
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:35 PM
Palestinian leader to Blinken: Gaza integral to statehood
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:33 PM
Blinken meets Palestinian leader Abbas in West Bank
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 12:06 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 11:26 AM
Israel allegedly operating in foreign countries to prevent smuggling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 10:16 AM
Police arrest illegally employed Gazan in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 10:04 AM
Grenade thrown outside prison in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 09:27 AM
Massive winter storm batters US, knocks out power ahead of brutal freeze
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 07:35 AM
Canadian man arrested on suspicion of attacking Jews in Ontario
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 06:42 AM
China urges US to abide by 'one China principle', stop arming Taiwan
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 05:37 AM
US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missile, drone attack in Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 04:10 AM
Nine Syrian soldiers killed by explosive device in central Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 12:50 AM