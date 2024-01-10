Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana informed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday that the Knesset will cut some NIS 121 million from its 2024 budget for the benefit of the war effort, which will join the amount of NIS 80 million already cut at the beginning of the war, making it a total of NIS 201 million.
Israel's Knesset to cut NIS 121 million from budget for war efforts
By REUTERS01/10/2024 04:02 PM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 02:43 PM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 02:40 PM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 02:39 PM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 02:35 PM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 02:01 PM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 12:06 PM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 07:35 AM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 05:37 AM
By REUTERS01/10/2024 04:10 AM