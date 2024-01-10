Israel's Gilad Erdan meets with UN Gaza humanitarian coordinator

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, met with the incoming UN coordinator for humanitarian issues and Gaza reconstruction, Sigrid Kaag, on Wednesday.

Ambassador Erdan expressed to Kaag his criticisms of the UN agencies' conduct in Gaza and their frequent public statements specifically against Israel, while the IDF allows the introduction of extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza, while Hamas is the one that is thwarting its transfer to the population of Gaza.

Ambassador Erdan emphasized to Kaag that since he took office three years ago, he has repeatedly warned about Hamas' use of the UN facilities in Gaza, and nothing has been done and criticized the organization for their "disregard for the digging of the Hamas tunnels in front of the eyes of the UN agencies in Gaza, led by UNRWA, including the use of their facilities to store weapons and the employment of teachers who are actually also operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas."