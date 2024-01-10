Jerusalem Post
Idan Amedi, injured in Gaza fighting: I'll be fine, we must stay strong

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The singer, Idan Amedi, still in Sheba hospital, asked to convey a message through minister Chilli Tropper, who visited him on Wednesday: "I will be fine; what is important is that we stay strong together," according to reports by Israeli media. 

Tropper, who visited Amedi at Sheba Hospital, told the media that Amedi wanted to thank the people of Israel for their concern and convey a unifying message.

The singer, who serves as a soldier in the Engineering Corps, was seriously injured on Monday during the fighting in the Gaza Strip. He has since been recovering from several surgeries to remove the shrapnel in his body.

