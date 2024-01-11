Trump's civil fraud trial set to conclude in NY despite threat

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York is set to conclude with closing arguments on Thursday with enhanced court security, as the state seeks nearly $370 million in penalties from the former U.S. president for overstating his net worth to banks.

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and his associates inflated the value of his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms and other financial benefits for more than a decade.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied wrongdoing and said the case is a political witch hunt.

He has complained that the trial is interfering with his campaign but has used occasional court appearances to rally support with inflammatory remarks to news cameras assembled outside.