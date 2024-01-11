Hamas expresses support for South Africa's ICJ case against Israel

Hamas expressed support for South Africa's accusation against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, according to a statement posted to the terror organization's Telegram channel on Thursday.

The Hamas statement claims South Africa's legitimacy in its position as a statement of support for the Palestinian people and cites "crimes of the occupation."

"We consider this historic plea that the world witnessed today to be a valid and reliable reason, from a state consistent with its principles and the principles of international law, to stop the occupation’s aggression. Our people, children and defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip, and then begin prosecuting the occupation for the crimes of genocide it is committing against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

Hamas engages in the practices of using human shields and child soldiers and is currently holding at least 130 people hostage in Gaza.