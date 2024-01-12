Jerusalem Post
Australia says it provided personnel support for US, UK strikes in Yemen

By REUTERS

Australia provided personnel support to the US and UK in their strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Friday.

"Australia's support of these actions came in the form of personnel in the operational headquarters," Marles told a news conference.

"Australia will continue to support any actions which assert the global rules-based order."

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

