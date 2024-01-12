Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bereaved families and reservists protest in front of Gallant's house

By ANNA BARSKY

Reservists and bereaved families demonstrated outside the home of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, calling for him not to end the war without collecting a heavy territorial price and a government plan to encourage immigration from Gaza. 

Pro-Palestinian protesters call for intifada outside of The Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:43 PM
UAE voices concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea shipping
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 04:21 PM
FM Katz slams Turkey's Erdogan for genocide on Kurds, Armenians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:18 PM
Missiles fired from Lebanon at Israel, IDF responds with artillery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:17 PM
Large protests break out in Yemen after US-British attacks
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 03:51 PM
ICJ hearing: 'Double standards' against Israel are shocking, FM Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 03:45 PM
UK PM Sunak: no parliamentary vote on support for strikes on Houthis
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:15 PM
South African Minister: 'Israel's arguments are not convincing'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 02:08 PM
Turkey providing documents for genocide hearings against Israel -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:03 PM
Russia calls US idea to confiscate Russian assets '21st century piracy'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 12:07 PM
UAE postpones trial of Muslim Brotherhood members to Feb 7-8 - WAM
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 10:16 AM
Iraqi PM advisor warns the West is expanding the conflict in the region
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 08:39 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns US-Britain strike on Houthis in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 08:11 AM
Australia says it provided personnel support for US, UK strikes in Yemen
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 05:42 AM
Saudi Arabia calls for restraint after air strikes on Yemen
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 03:49 AM