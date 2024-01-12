Reservists and bereaved families demonstrated outside the home of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, calling for him not to end the war without collecting a heavy territorial price and a government plan to encourage immigration from Gaza.
Bereaved families and reservists protest in front of Gallant's house
By REUTERS01/12/2024 04:21 PM
