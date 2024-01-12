ICJ hearing: 'Double standards' against Israel are shocking, FM Katz says

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, after the completion of the second day of the International Court of Justice hearing, that "South Africa's claims against Israel are baseless. On the contrary, no evidence was presented, except that of an unparalleled defensive and moral war."

Katz also stated, "When it comes to Israel, it seems that the double standards of some of the world’s countries are shockingly blatant."

Katz added an accusation against South Africa, who launched the hearing with accusations of genocide, stating that "South Africa itself violates the Genocide Convention by supporting the Hamas terrorist organization, which calls for the elimination of the State of Israel."