FM Katz slams Turkey's Erdogan for genocide, after Turkey backs South Africa's ICJ case

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in an X, formerly Twitter, post on Friday afternoon, as Turkey backed South Africa's accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. 

Katz posted, "The President of Turkey @RTErdogan, from a country with the Armenian Genocide in its past, now boasts of targeting Israel with unfounded claims. We remember the Armenians, the Kurds. Your history speaks for itself. Israel stands in defense, not destruction, against your barbarian allies."

Katz's comments come as Israel's recognition of the Armenian genocide remains murky

