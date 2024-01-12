Pro-Palestinian protesters call for intifada outside of The Hague

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas protesters gathered outside of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Friday during the ICJ's genocide hearing against Israel.
In a video shared by human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky, the protesters can be seen waving Palestinian flags and repeating chants calling for an intifada.
Whilst inside the #ICJ, Israel was defending itself from these spurious and obscene charges, outside the court in The Hague, pro-Palestinian pro-Hamas supporters are literally chanting for genocide of the Jewish state, calling for “intifada.” pic.twitter.com/TQQsb5HAbm— Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) January 12, 2024