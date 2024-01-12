Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden calls Houthis a 'terrorist' group

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden on Friday called Yemen's Houthi forces a "terrorist" group, after American and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen overnight.

Biden said Washington will respond to the Houthis if they continued behavior that he called outrageous.

London and Washington say their airstrikes in Yemen, most of which is controlled by the Houthis, were in retaliation for months of attacks by the movement on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to the ongoing war in Gaza.

UN aid chief calls anew for Gaza ceasefire, urges UN action to end war
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 10:50 PM
US, UK strikes hit 30 locations in Yemen
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 10:13 PM
Hunter Biden would be willing to testify with new House subpoena
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 09:56 PM
Five Turkish soldiers killed in clashes in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 09:14 PM
Palestinian Health Ministry welcomes $2 million in medical supplies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 07:55 PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for intifada outside of The Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:43 PM
UAE voices concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea shipping
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 04:21 PM
FM Katz slams Turkey's Erdogan for genocide on Kurds, Armenians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:18 PM
Large protests break out in Yemen after US-British attacks
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 03:51 PM
ICJ hearing: 'Double standards' against Israel are shocking, FM Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 03:45 PM
Bereaved families and reservists protest in front of Gallant's house
By ANNA BARSKY
01/12/2024 03:18 PM
UK PM Sunak: no parliamentary vote on support for strikes on Houthis
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:15 PM
South African Minister: 'Israel's arguments are not convincing'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 02:08 PM
Turkey providing documents for genocide hearings against Israel -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:03 PM
Russia calls US idea to confiscate Russian assets '21st century piracy'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 12:07 PM