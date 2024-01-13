Jerusalem Post
US strikes Houthi radar site in Yemen, US military says

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 13, 2024 05:48

US forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen, the American military said late on Friday, adding the latest action aimed at degrading the Houthi movement's ability to attack maritime vessels.

"This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi's ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," the US Central Command said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The latest strike occurred early on Saturday local time in Yemen.

