Two US Navy sailors reported missing while conducting operations off coast of Somalia

By REUTERS

Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.

"The sailors were forward-deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions," the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.

US strikes Houthi radar site in Yemen, US military says
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 03:36 AM
Man killed on Lod, police investigate the incident
By EREZ HAREL
01/13/2024 12:41 AM
Biden is concerned about impact of war on Middle Eastern oil prices
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 12:28 AM
Biden calls Houthis a 'terrorist' group
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 10:29 PM
Hunter Biden would be willing to testify with new House subpoena
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 09:56 PM
Five Turkish soldiers killed in clashes in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 09:14 PM
Palestinian Health Ministry welcomes $2 million in medical supplies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 07:55 PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for intifada outside of The Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:43 PM
UAE voices concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea shipping
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 04:21 PM
FM Katz slams Turkey's Erdogan for genocide on Kurds, Armenians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:18 PM
Large protests break out in Yemen after US-British attacks
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 03:51 PM
ICJ hearing: 'Double standards' against Israel are shocking, FM Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 03:45 PM
Bereaved families and reservists protest in front of Gallant's house
By ANNA BARSKY
01/12/2024 03:18 PM
UK PM Sunak: no parliamentary vote on support for strikes on Houthis
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:15 PM
South African Minister: 'Israel's arguments are not convincing'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 02:08 PM