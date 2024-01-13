Israel's health minister calls on Netanyahu to up wartime health budget

Health Minister Uriel Busso on Saturday evening issued a call to raise his ministry's budget ahead of a Sunday vote on the amended wartime budget for 2024.

"The health establishment is an integral part of the home front, much like the Defense Ministry," Busso said in a statement. "The Health Ministry must receive a substantial addition to its budget to confront the challenges posed by the war for the upcoming years.

"In our current predicament, we cannot face these challenges, which amount to the health security of Israeli citizens. I am sure that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich understand the magnitude of the situation."