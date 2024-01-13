Hamas official thanks Qatar for Gaza medicine deal

A Hamas official thanked Qatar on Saturday for sending medicine to the Gaza Strip "in light of the many risks that threaten the lives of Palestinians."

"Some medicine will be used to treat Israeli prisoners," Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas leader, told a news conference in Beirut.

Israel announced on Friday that it had made an arrangement with Qatar that will allow the delivery of medicines to hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules the Strip.

Hamdan said the priority was the citizens of Gaza.

"First, we believe our people are more deserving and in need of medicine, and secondly, there are security issues this presents."