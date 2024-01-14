Israeli forces arrested Dalal and Fatima al-Arouri, the sisters of former Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, from their homes in al-Bireh and Aroura in the West Bank early Sunday morning, according to Palestinian reports.
Sisters of former Hamas leader al-Arouri arrested in West Bank - report
