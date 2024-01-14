Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sisters of former Hamas leader al-Arouri arrested in West Bank - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli forces arrested Dalal and Fatima al-Arouri, the sisters of former Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, from their homes in al-Bireh and Aroura in the West Bank early Sunday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

Searches continue for US Navy SEALs missing in waters of Gulf of Aden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:08 AM
Japan's ANA returned Boeing 737 flight due to cockpit window crack
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 12:22 AM
Israeli citizen dies in Georgia after contracting malaria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 09:38 PM
US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 09:09 PM
Hamas official thanks Qatar for Gaza medicine deal
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 08:48 PM
Israel plans huge defense build-up eyes military manufacturing autonomy
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 08:37 PM
Israel: Displaced northern Gazans may return when no longer in danger
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 07:32 PM
Israel's health minister calls on Netanyahu to up wartime health budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 06:29 PM
IDF reservist falls in central Gaza battle, Israeli military announces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 06:05 PM
Netanyahu set to address Israel-Hamas war, take questions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 05:56 PM
Russia, commenting on Taiwan vote, says it is integral part of China
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 04:54 PM
Rocket alert in Netiv HaAssara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 01:26 PM
Houthi spokesperson: US strikes will have no impact on attacks on ships
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 11:51 AM
Palestinians killed in the car bombing in the Khan Yunis area - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 11:23 AM
The Home Front Command: 'The terrorist infiltration event has ended'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 08:43 AM