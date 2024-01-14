Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two Iranian journalists jailed for protesting temporarily released

By REUTERS

Two Iranian journalists who were jailed on charges related to Iran's 2022-2023 protests have been temporarily released, state media reported on Sunday.

An Iranian Revolutionary Court in October sentenced Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively for their coverage of the death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini which sparked nationwide protests.

"After 17 months in prison, the two journalists have been temporarily released after paying bail awaiting their appeal verdict and are banned from leaving the country," state media said.

Amini's death, while held by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code, triggered months of mass anti-government protests, one of the boldest challenges to the country's clerical leaders in decades.

Israeli government extends police chief's tenure by six months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:30 PM
Israeli killed by Lebanon anti-tank missile fire named as Barak Ayalon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:12 PM
Egypt, China stress priority of safety, security in Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 01:35 PM
Turkey says military 'neutralized' 7 Kurdish militants in northern Syria
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 12:56 PM
Sisters of former Hamas leader al-Arouri arrested in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:47 AM
Japan's ANA returned Boeing 737 flight due to cockpit window crack
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 12:22 AM
Israeli citizen dies in Georgia after contracting malaria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 09:38 PM
US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 09:09 PM
Hamas official thanks Qatar for Gaza medicine deal
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 08:48 PM
Israel plans huge defense build-up eyes military manufacturing autonomy
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 08:37 PM
Israel: Displaced northern Gazans may return when no longer in danger
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 07:32 PM
Israel's health minister calls on Netanyahu to up wartime health budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 06:29 PM
IDF reservist falls in central Gaza battle, Israeli military announces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 06:05 PM
Netanyahu set to address Israel-Hamas war, take questions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 05:56 PM
Russia, commenting on Taiwan vote, says it is integral part of China
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 04:54 PM