Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli government extends police chief's tenure by six months

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The government passed a six-month extension to the tenure of Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai on Sunday. Shabtai has been in the role since January 2021.

On Sunday, the government also approved the appointment of Superintendent Kobi Yaakobi, currently serving as security secretary to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, to the position of Acting Commissioner of the Israel Prison Service, replacing incumbent Katy Perry. 

"I am happy that my fellow ministers approved the candidate I recommended," Ben-Gvir reacted on Sunday. "He is the right person in the right place and at the right time."

Two small crafts seen approaching near Eritrean Red Sea port - report
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 04:06 PM
Two Iranian journalists jailed for protesting temporarily released
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 03:28 PM
Israeli killed by Lebanon anti-tank missile fire named as Barak Ayalon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:12 PM
Egypt, China stress priority of safety, security in Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 01:35 PM
Turkey says military 'neutralized' 7 Kurdish militants in northern Syria
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 12:56 PM
Sisters of former Hamas leader al-Arouri arrested in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:47 AM
Japan's ANA returned Boeing 737 flight due to cockpit window crack
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 12:22 AM
Israeli citizen dies in Georgia after contracting malaria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 09:38 PM
US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 09:09 PM
Hamas official thanks Qatar for Gaza medicine deal
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 08:48 PM
Israel plans huge defense build-up eyes military manufacturing autonomy
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 08:37 PM
Israel: Displaced northern Gazans may return when no longer in danger
By REUTERS
01/13/2024 07:32 PM
Israel's health minister calls on Netanyahu to up wartime health budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 06:29 PM
IDF reservist falls in central Gaza battle, Israeli military announces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 06:05 PM
Netanyahu set to address Israel-Hamas war, take questions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2024 05:56 PM