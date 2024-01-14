Israeli government extends police chief's tenure by six months

The government passed a six-month extension to the tenure of Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai on Sunday. Shabtai has been in the role since January 2021.

On Sunday, the government also approved the appointment of Superintendent Kobi Yaakobi, currently serving as security secretary to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, to the position of Acting Commissioner of the Israel Prison Service, replacing incumbent Katy Perry.

"I am happy that my fellow ministers approved the candidate I recommended," Ben-Gvir reacted on Sunday. "He is the right person in the right place and at the right time."