White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's doctors think he may still need some additional care.

"We'll see, you know, when he can be released, but obviously they still feel like he may need some additional care...part of that is just physical therapy," Kirby told CBS's 'Face the Nation.'

Kirby said "there is routine regular communication" between President Joe Biden and Austin and that the secretary remains "actively involved and engaged" from the hospital.