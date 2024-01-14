Jerusalem Post
Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks with Emirati counterpart on Hamas war, hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz spoke with his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed on Sunday, the minister announced. The two discussed Israel-Emirati relations and Israel's ongoing war with Hamas, including the issue of the 136 people still held hostage in Gaza by the terror group.

"A constructive conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates @ABZayed. I emphasized the importance that Israel attributes to our relations with the UAE," Katz wrote on X.

"I said that Israel is committed to bringing back all the hostages and defeating the terror organization Hamas. We agreed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relations and to promote peace and security for the benefit of all people of the region."

