Qatar emir: killing, displacing Palestinians cannot be accepted

By REUTERS

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said killing and displacing Palestinians crosses a line and cannot be accepted, Doha-based Al Jazeera TV reported on Sunday, adding he described the Palestinian cause as an issue of principle.

Islamic State attack kills three soldiers in west Iraq - military repor
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 10:35 PM
Israel hands Red Cross list of medicines to transfer to hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 09:58 PM
Iran's president Raisi condemns US airstrikes on Yemen
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 09:36 PM
UK police arrest six pro-Palestinian activists in alleged stock exchange
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 09:32 PM
FM Israel Katz speaks with Emirati counterpart on Hamas war, hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 08:28 PM
Turkish intelligence destroys Kurdish targets in Syria
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 07:15 PM
White House: Secretary Austin's doctors think he may need more care
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 06:33 PM
Palestinian car breaks IDF roadblock, terrorists shoot at soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 04:31 PM
Two small crafts seen approaching near Eritrean Red Sea port - report
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 04:06 PM
Israeli government extends police chief's tenure by six months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:30 PM
Two Iranian journalists jailed for protesting temporarily released
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 03:28 PM
Israeli killed by Lebanon anti-tank missile fire named as Barak Ayalon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:12 PM
Turkey says military 'neutralized' 7 Kurdish militants in northern Syria
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 12:56 PM
Sisters of former Hamas leader al-Arouri arrested in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 03:47 AM
Japan's ANA returned Boeing 737 flight due to cockpit window crack
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 12:22 AM