Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said killing and displacing Palestinians crosses a line and cannot be accepted, Doha-based Al Jazeera TV reported on Sunday, adding he described the Palestinian cause as an issue of principle.
Qatar emir: killing, displacing Palestinians cannot be accepted
