Minister Ben-Gvir calls to boycott Turkey after soccer player's arrest

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reacted strongly against the arrest of the Israeli soccer player Sagiv Yehezkel in Turkey, tweeting on his X account that "Erdoğan is a Nazi for everything" on Monday morning.

Ben Gvir added that "Turkey acts against Israeli actors and anything that smacks of Israeliness in Nazism. I urge Israelis not to fly to Turkey, not to buy any Turkish products, and not to support them. It is forbidden for the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel to show leniency towards Turkey. We cannot be trampled on."