Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Minister Ben-Gvir calls to boycott Turkey after soccer player's arrest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reacted strongly against the arrest of the Israeli soccer player Sagiv Yehezkel in Turkey, tweeting on his X account that "Erdoğan is a Nazi for everything" on Monday morning.

Ben Gvir added that "Turkey acts against Israeli actors and anything that smacks of Israeliness in Nazism. I urge Israelis not to fly to Turkey, not to buy any Turkish products, and not to support them. It is forbidden for the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel to show leniency towards Turkey. We cannot be trampled on." 

Kremlin hails North Korea as 'our partner' as foreign minister visits
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 11:20 AM
UK to 'wait and see' on possible further strikes against Houthis
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 10:01 AM
LNG tankers held up over weekend following US, UK strikes on Houthis
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 09:07 AM
IDF demolishes two homes of Hamas terrorists in West Bank
By WALLA!
01/15/2024 06:46 AM
China calls for larger-scale peace conference on Gaza crisis
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 02:47 AM
Qatar emir: killing, displacing Palestinians cannot be accepted
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 10:42 PM
Islamic State attack kills three soldiers in west Iraq - military repor
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 10:35 PM
Israel hands Red Cross list of medicines to transfer to hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 09:58 PM
Iran's president Raisi condemns US airstrikes on Yemen
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 09:36 PM
UK police arrest six pro-Palestinian activists in alleged stock exchange
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 09:32 PM
FM Israel Katz speaks with Emirati counterpart on Hamas war, hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 08:28 PM
Turkish intelligence destroys Kurdish targets in Syria
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 07:15 PM
White House: Secretary Austin's doctors think he may need more care
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 06:33 PM
Palestinian car breaks IDF roadblock, terrorists shoot at soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2024 04:31 PM
Two small crafts seen approaching near Eritrean Red Sea port - report
By REUTERS
01/14/2024 04:06 PM