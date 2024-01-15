UK Labour's Starmer clarifies party perception on Palestinian statehood

Keir Starmer, the current leader of the United Kingdom's Labour Party, clarified in comments made while speaking at the JW3 in London on Sunday that the party would recognize a Palestinian state, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Starmer told the source, “committed to the two-state solution...recognition has to be part of a process, and an appropriate part of the process."

The comments were made after Labour's National Executive Committee passed a policy in October which stated that they would “work alongside international partners to recognise the state of Palestine alongside the state of Israel, as part of efforts to contribute to securing a negotiated two-state solution.”