IDF Chief Halevi: 'We are making clear statement to entire region'

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited soldiers from the Yahalom unit, according to an IDF statement on Monday evening.

"In this campaign, we are making a very clear statement to the entire region - the State of Israel wants to live here," Halevi said to the soldiers. "There are many reservists here, whom we've brought from their lives, away from their families, jobs, studies, for already three months."

He added, "We experienced terror today in Ra'anana, you see, it drew inspiration from things in Gaza. And you see the brutality; these aren't brave people coming to fight you, these are people who come into a city and attack civilians to fight you. These are people who come into a city and attack civilians in their daily routines and drive over sidewalks, and there is only one response to these things.

"Tonight, we will send forces into Gaza, to continue fighting terrorists, we will send forces into Judea and Samaria to continue fighting and destroying terror infrastructures."

