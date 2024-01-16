Jerusalem Post
Inmate dies from chronic illness, Israel Prison Service says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An inmate from the Maseyahu prison was pronounced dead due to a chronic illness on Tuesday, the Israel Prison service announced.

The inmate was evacuated last Thursday via ambulance to Assaf Harofeh Hospital and was admitted to the ward in an anesthetized state and ventilated.

The prisoner, who was born in 1963, received a sentence of 19 years for manslaughter and theft. He was arrested in 2009, and this was his sixth arrest.

The police are investigating the circumstances behind the hospitalization.

