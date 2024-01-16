Jerusalem Post
Malta-flagged ship targeted off Yemeni Red Sea coast, Ambrey says

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 16, 2024 14:43

British maritime security firm Ambrey said in an advisory note on Tuesday that a Malta-flagged Greek-owned bulk carrier was reportedly targeted and impacted with a missile while transiting northbound in the Red Sea 76 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's port city of Saleef.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also said it received a report of an incident 100 nautical miles northwest of Saleef.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has threatened to expand its targets in the Red Sea to protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

The bulker was observed to change course to port.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in area since November have impacted companies and alarmed major powers, in an escalation of Israel's more than three-month war with Hamas in Gaza.

The group says it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians. As well as disrupting supply chains, there are fears that the attacks could make it more difficult for policymakers to keep global inflation in check.

