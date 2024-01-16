Jerusalem Post
President Herzog to attend World Economic Forum to push for hostage release

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

President Isaac Herzog, along with his wife First Lady Michal Herzog, will depart on Wednesday for a day-long visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president’s office said in a Tuesday press release. 

There, the president will be joined by representatives of the families of those held hostage in Gaza, He will also address the Forum and hold a series of diplomatic meetings. 

The First Lady will participate in a panel at the conference about antisemitism, alongside Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States, and Jonathan Greenblatt, Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League.

The central purpose of the visit is to call for the release of the hostages in Gaza and to increase political pressure for their return by Hamas, the president’s office said. 

