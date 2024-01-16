Jerusalem Post
UN's Guterres: Accounts of sexual violence by Hamas on Oct 7 must be investigated, prosecuted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 16, 2024 19:14

"The accounts of sexual violence committed by Hamas and others on October 7th must be rigorously investigated and prosecuted," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in a Tuesday post to X, formerly Twitter.

"Nothing can justify the deliberate killing, injuring, and kidnapping of civilians," he added. "Nothing can justify the launching of rockets towards civilian targets."

