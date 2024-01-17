Jerusalem Post
Two IDF soldiers killed in battles in northern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 17, 2024 06:12

Two IDF soldiers were killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday morning.

Maj. (res) Zachariah Pesach Haber, 32 years old, from Jerusalem, an armored fighter in the 87th Battalion, 14th Strike Brigade, and Sergeant Maj. (res) Yair Katz, 34 years old, from Holon, a fighter in the 87th Battalion, 14th Strike Brigade, fell in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a reserve fighter in the 52nd Battalion, Iron Footprint Formation (401), was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip and a reserve combat medic in the 6261st Brigade, Brigade 261, was seriously injured in the Gaza Envelope.

