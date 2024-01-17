The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon several times on Wednesday morning, the military announced in a statement. An IDF tank also fired on positions in the Ita al-Sha'ab region in Lebanon. In addition, artillery forces fired to remove a threat to the al-Dahira region.
Israeli Air Force attacks southern Lebanon - report
By REUTERS01/17/2024 12:43 PM
