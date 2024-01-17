Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli Air Force attacks southern Lebanon - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 17, 2024 12:43

The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon several times on Wednesday morning, the military announced in a statement. 

An IDF tank also fired on positions in the Ita al-Sha'ab region in Lebanon. In addition, artillery forces fired to remove a threat to the al-Dahira region.
Jordan says its Gaza hospital damaged by Israeli shelling
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 12:43 PM
Two IDF soldiers killed in battles in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 06:11 AM
Senate rejects measure to force human rights report on Israel
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:21 AM
Iraq files complaint against Iran at UN over Iranian 'aggression'
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 01:13 AM
Keren Hayesod-UIA's emergency campaign raises over $190 Million amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:43 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:30 PM
Suez Canal Authority suspends maritime transit for some companies
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 11:20 PM
IDF operating in Khan Younis, Gaza – report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:09 PM
US 'not looking for war' with Houthis -White House
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 09:34 PM
IDF finds, destroys terror tunnel in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 09:12 PM
Germany considering sending tank ammunition to Israel
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 08:53 PM
Demolition order executed for terrorist's home in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 08:18 PM
Putin meets Russian, N Korean foreign ministers in Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 07:47 PM
UN's Guterres: Investigate accounts of sexual violence by Hamas on Oct 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 07:03 PM
Putin says past US elections were rigged
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 06:37 PM