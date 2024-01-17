Jerusalem Post
UK's King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate - Buckingham Palace

By REUTERS

Britain's King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, adding that the condition was benign and he would attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

Russia says it killed foreign mercenaries in strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 06:24 PM
IDF soldier killed in Gaza, additional troop dead in military car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 06:14 PM
IRGC member shot dead in Iran 'terrorist incident' - IRNA
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 06:02 PM
Israeli minister Gamliel rejects job offer as consul general in New York
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 05:17 PM
More people likely to die of hunger than war in Gaza - claim at Davos
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:45 PM
Iran says it shared intelligence on Mossad with Iraq
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:06 PM
IDF reservist wounded during overnight IDF operation in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 02:40 PM
Jordan says its Gaza hospital damaged by Israeli shelling
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 12:43 PM
Israeli Air Force attacks southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 12:20 PM
Two IDF soldiers killed in battles in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 06:11 AM
Senate rejects measure to force human rights report on Israel
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:21 AM
Iraq files complaint against Iran at UN over Iranian 'aggression'
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 01:13 AM
Keren Hayesod-UIA's emergency campaign raises over $190 Million amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:43 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:30 PM
Suez Canal Authority suspends maritime transit for some companies
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 11:20 PM