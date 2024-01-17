Russia says it killed foreign mercenaries in strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russia said on Wednesday its forces had carried out a precision strike a day earlier on a building housing "foreign fighters" in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.

The defense ministry said the fighters were mostly French mercenaries and the building was destroyed, with more than 60 people killed. It did not provide evidence, and Reuters could not verify the claims.

Local officials in Kharkiv said two Russian missiles struck a residential area in the centre of the city on Tuesday, injuring 17 people, two of them seriously, and badly damaging homes.