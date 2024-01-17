Sweden summons Iranian chargé d’affaires over detained citizens

Sweden has summoned the Iranian chargé d’affaires to demand the immediate release of Swedish citizens being held in custody in Iran, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Government is working intensively and tirelessly to secure the release without delay of Swedish citizens detained in Iran for no apparent reason," the ministry said in a statement.

"In late 2023, a man with Swedish and Iranian citizenship was detained for no apparent reason," the statement said.

A Swedish man in his 20s was also arrested in Iran earlier in January, the ministry said this week.