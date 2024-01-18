Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

France denies Russia's claims that it has mercenaries in Ukraine

By REUTERS

France denied on Thursday claims made earlier by Russia that there were French mercenaries in Ukraine, as it responded to a statement made earlier this week by Russia's defence ministry that Russia had killed French mercenaries in Kharkiv.

"France helps Ukraine with supplies of military material and military training, in full compliance with international law, in order to help Ukraine in its fight to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," said the French foreign ministry.

"France has no mercenaries, neither in Ukraine nor elsewhere, unlike certain others," it added.

On Wednesday, Russia said its forces had carried out a precision strike a day earlier on a building housing "foreign fighters" in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv. The defence ministry said the fighters were mostly French mercenaries and the building was destroyed, with more than 60 people killed. It did not provide evidence, and Reuters could not verify the claims.

Turkey's Basaksehir fines Israeli player for support of Gaza hostages
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 04:36 PM
Amnon Rubinstein, former minister and legal scholar, dead at 92
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 04:28 PM
Mansour Abbas: Palestinian civil government must be formed in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 03:45 PM
Israel says interceptor launch in Red Sea triggered by false alarm
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 01:57 PM
US Justice Dept to release report on Uvalde school shooting response
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 01:43 PM
IDF destroys Hezbollah infrastructures in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 01:00 PM
Iran and Pakistan don't want to escalate, Turkey says
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 12:18 PM
Suspected Jordan strikes on southern Syria kill 10
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 11:30 AM
35-year-old tourist dies in fire incident on Dizengoff Street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 11:24 AM
Anymore 'misadventure' from Iran will be met forcefully - Pakistan
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 10:28 AM
Oil up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 10:26 AM
Japan man gets death sentence for crime committed as a minor -NHK
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 10:19 AM
Knesset to convene to discuss terminating MK Ofer Cassif's tenure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 09:24 AM
Ukrainian air force shoots down 22 out of 33 Russian drones overnight
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 08:14 AM
Seven IDF Navy soldiers injured after vessel capsizes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 07:30 AM