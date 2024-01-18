Iran said it was committed to good neighbourly relations with Pakistan, but called on the neighbouring state to prevent the establishment of "terrorist bases" on its soil, Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement published on Thursday.
Iran is committed to good neighborly relations with Pakistan -foreign ministry
By REUTERS01/18/2024 05:58 PM
