Ben-Gvir to forces: Shoot at terrorists, even if you're not threatened

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir denied claims that he ordered Border Police forces to shoot any terrorist on sight, "even if they do not provide a threat," during a visit to the YAMAS counterterrorism unit on Thursday.

"You have my backing, when you see a terrorist, shoot. Even if he does not provide a threat to your lives," Ben-Gvir was quoted by Israeli media as saying.

In response, the national security minister released a statement,  saying that the quotes reported were "inaccurate.

"The minister told the officers that, when they operate, they have to kill armed terrorists before they shoot at forces, rather than wait for them to open fire."

