US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the clashes between Iran and Pakistan this week show that Iran is not well-liked in the region.

Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday, in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

"As you can see, Iran is not particularly well-liked in the region, and where that goes, we're working on now. I don't know where that goes," Biden said.