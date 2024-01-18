Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House: US doesn't want to see escalation in Iran-Pakistan clashes

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 18, 2024 20:34

The United States does not want to see an escalation in clashes between Iran and Pakistan, the White House said on Thursday.

"We're monitoring this very, very closely. We don't want to see an escalation clearly in South and Central Asia. And we're in touch with our Pakistani counterparts," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to North Carolina.

The US State Department on Thursday urged restraint on all sides in tensions between Iran and Pakistan, after Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Pakistan's statements about the importance of cooperative relations with neighbors were productive and useful.

European Parliament: Gaza ceasefire conditional to release of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 08:27 PM
US strikes Houthi anti-ship missiles set for Red Sea launch -White House
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 08:14 PM
White House: US will not stop working toward a two-state solution
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 08:11 PM
US National security adviser to meet with Gaza hostage families
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:54 PM
One confirmed killed in Dublin explosion, cause unknown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 07:21 PM
Three drug traffickers killed after Egypt thwarts smuggling attempt
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:12 PM
Biden says Iran-Pakistan clash shows Iran is not well-liked in region
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:07 PM
Armed drone shot down near US base in northern Iraq - sources
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 06:51 PM
Ben-Gvir to forces: Shoot at terrorists, even if you're not threatened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 06:34 PM
Iran is committed to good neighborly relations with Pakistan
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 06:01 PM
North Korea threat could change 'drastically' given Russia cooperation-U
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 05:58 PM
Russia nuclear talks stance may change as New START expiration nears - U
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 05:51 PM
New Russia-related sanctions target entity in UAE, tankers -US Treasury
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 05:21 PM
Wheat shipments via Suez plunge amid Red Sea attacks: WTO
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 05:12 PM
Red Cross 'not involved' in transferring medicine to Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 04:44 PM