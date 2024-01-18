European Parliament: Gaza ceasefire conditional to release of hostages

Any ceasefire in Gaza is conditional on the dismantling of the Hamas terror group and immediate release of all hostages, the European Parliament ruled in a Thursday vote, Israel's Foreign Ministry said, lauding a major "diplomatic achievement."

The parliament resolution was accepted following a vote, with 312 supporters to 131 who voted against.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the European Parliament "recognized Israel's right to defend itself...we will continue to work for the interest of the State of Israel.