East Jerusalem man, child hurt after trying to escape Border Police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 18, 2024 22:32

Two residents of east Jerusalem, a man and a little girl, were wounded after their car turned over while attempting to escape Border Police forces on Thursday night.

As officers were set to inspect the vehicle near the Ofrit military base in Jerusalem, the man attempted to drive away at speed, as per Border Police.

After a shot was fired at the vehicle, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to turn over. The man was moderately wounded, while the girl who was also in the car was lightly injured.

