The seven protesters who were detained for questioning on Thursday, among whom were relatives of hostages, were released by the police on Friday, according to reports by Israeli media.
All seven protestors detained by Israeli police released - report
By REUTERS01/19/2024 01:34 AM
By WALLA!01/19/2024 01:01 AM
By REUTERS01/19/2024 12:23 AM
By REUTERS01/18/2024 09:28 PM
By REUTERS01/18/2024 09:14 PM
By REUTERS01/18/2024 08:11 PM
By REUTERS01/18/2024 07:54 PM
By REUTERS01/18/2024 07:49 PM
By REUTERS01/18/2024 07:12 PM
By REUTERS01/18/2024 07:07 PM
By REUTERS01/18/2024 06:51 PM