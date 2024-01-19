After the Houthis in Yemen officially declared on Friday that they had attacked an American ship in the Gulf of Aden, US military strikes Houthi anti-ship missile depots, the French news agency AFP reported.
US strikes Houthis after they take responsibility for attacking US ships
