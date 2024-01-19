Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US defense chief Austin asked to testify over hospitalization non-disclosure

By REUTERS

The chair of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Thursday asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to testify before the panel over the failure to timely disclose his recent hospitalization, even to President Joe Biden.

Austin had been in a hospital receiving treatment for prostrate cancer since the beginning of the year. His failure to timely tell Biden he was hospitalized drew criticism from lawmakers and caught the White House by surprise.

He spent two weeks in the hospital due to complications from a Dec. 22 prostate cancer surgery - which was also initially kept secret - and was discharged on Monday to his Virginia home.

"Congress must understand what happened and who made decisions to prevent the disclosure of the whereabouts of a cabinet secretary," committee chairman Mike Rogers wrote in a letter to Austin on Thursday.

Crew with first astronaut from Turkey launched on flight to space statio
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:34 AM
US strikes Houthis after they take responsibility for attacking US ships
By WALLA!
01/19/2024 01:01 AM
All seven protestors detained by Israeli police released - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 12:46 AM
Houthis say they attacked American ship with missiles in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 12:23 AM
Israeli police detains Ayalon protestors, including hostage's relative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 11:48 PM
East Jerusalem man, child hurt after trying to escape Border Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 10:31 PM
UN chief urges maximum restraint by Iran, Pakistan
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 09:28 PM
US-owned tanker approached by drones off Yemen's Mukalla
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 09:14 PM
European Parliament: Gaza ceasefire conditional to release of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 08:27 PM
White House: US will not stop working toward a two-state solution
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 08:11 PM
US National security adviser to meet with Gaza hostage families
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:54 PM
White House: US doesn't want to see escalation in Iran-Pakistan clashes
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:49 PM
One confirmed killed in Dublin explosion, cause unknown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 07:21 PM
Three drug traffickers killed after Egypt thwarts smuggling attempt
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:12 PM
Biden says Iran-Pakistan clash shows Iran is not well-liked in region
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:07 PM